TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny.

We'll see a few degrees of warming through Thursday with mostly quiet weather expected through the weekend.

A weak weather system will pass through Thursday night, which will bring the chance for a few showers to the White Mountains but otherwise dry for the next several days.

Meteorologist April Madison

