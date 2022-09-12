Severe weather to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shaping up to be a severe weather day for southeast Arizona.

We could see a few morning showers, but storms will increase this afternoon and evening.

Strong outflow winds, blowing dust, and hail will be possible with developing storms, along with flood concerns.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 11 AM through late tonight.

Temperatures will be near to below normal through the middle of the week, then increase to above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

