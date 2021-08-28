Severe storms move into the metro area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several strong storms moving through Tucson this afternoon.

The east side getting hammered with heavy rain and strong winds from a severe storm at this hour (4:24 PM).

A Severe Thunderstorm warning is in place for Tucson until 5 PM. Storms are moving west from the east side right through the middle of town. A Flood Advisory has also been issued until 6:15.

Southeast portions of the metro area including Vail and Corona De Tucson are under a Flash Flood Warning until 6 PM. A dust storm warning with low visibility has also been issued for that area.

Expecting storms to wind down in the later hours, and monsoon ramps up even more this week!

Be safe!

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

