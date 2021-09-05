Watch
Severe storms bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to Tucson

KGUN9
Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 19:15:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday afternoon turning out very active with storms pushing into the metro area before 4 PM. The Tucson metro area is under a Severe Storm Warning until 4:30 PM.

Several storms are severe with radar indicating 60 mph winds and penny sized hail. Earlier this afternoon, there was even a tornado warning for a mostly remote area south of Corona De Tucson due to radar indicating rotation.

The next hour could see damaging winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and lightning. Please move inside when you hear thunder or are in a warned area.

The activity should drop off pretty quickly as we head into the evening hours.

Labor Day looks much calmer as well.

Be safe!

Brian Brennan

