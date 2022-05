TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near seasonal norms today, then warming through the second half of the week.

Highs will climb another 3-4° today, warming to the upper 90s, then peaking Thursday and Friday.

Lighter winds can be expected the rest of the week. However, stronger winds will return this weekend.

There is still a very slight chance for mostly dry thunderstorms near the New Mexico border Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS