Seasonally warm today, then a breezy and cooler Thanksgiving

Cooler and breezy air coming
A chilly start, and a seasonally warm afternoon
Posted at 5:16 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 08:30:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see one more relatively quiet and seasonally warm day before a weather system brings breezy and cooler air for Thanksgiving.

Highs will climb to the low 70s across Tucson today with lots of sunshine.

Breezy winds will bring a 5-7° drop in highs Thursday and Friday before warming again for the weekend.

Precipitation chances return to the area early next week as a storm system passes through the western United 
States.  

Meteorologist April Madison

Scripps National Desk
