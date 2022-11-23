Seasonally warm today, then a breezy and cooler Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see one more relatively quiet and seasonally warm day before a weather system brings breezy and cooler air for Thanksgiving.
Highs will climb to the low 70s across Tucson today with lots of sunshine.
Breezy winds will bring a 5-7° drop in highs Thursday and Friday before warming again for the weekend.
Precipitation chances return to the area early next week as a storm system passes through the western United
States.
Meteorologist April Madison
