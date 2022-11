TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pleasant weather continues, with occasional gusty winds.

Expect some broken clouds as a weather system passes through the state today.

This will do little to take temps down, as highs will still reach low to mid 70s for Tucson.

Slightly cooler air and breezy winds return for Thanksgiving.

Meteorologist April Madison

