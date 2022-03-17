Seasonal temps on this St. Patrick's Day, then warming up again to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, less wind, and seasonal March highs on this St. Patrick's day.

Northwest winds will pick up between 10-20 mph at times today, but not near as strong as Wednesday.

The roller coaster will climb back up Friday and Saturday before another weather system impacts the area on Sunday.

Expect a chance of precipitation late Sunday into early Monday, with the best chances north and east of Tucson.

Strong breezes return on Sunday as well.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

