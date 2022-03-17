Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Seasonal temps on this St. Patrick's Day, then warming up again to end the week

70s today, 80s to end the week
Seasonal March temps today, then back up to end the week
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 09:07:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, less wind, and seasonal March highs on this St. Patrick's day.

Northwest winds will pick up between 10-20 mph at times today, but not near as strong as Wednesday.

The roller coaster will climb back up Friday and Saturday before another weather system impacts the area on Sunday.

Expect a chance of precipitation late Sunday into early Monday, with the best chances north and east of Tucson.

Strong breezes return on Sunday as well.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018