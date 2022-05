TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With no rain in the near future, this would be a good week to wash the car.

Staying dry with near normal highs to start the week.

Sunny, breezy at times, and mid 90s today and tomorrow.

A warming trend toward the latter half of the week will bring a return to the triple-digits.

Meteorologist April Madison

