Seasonal highs and clear skies through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dress in layers!

A nice cool start to the day, then warming to near 90° in Tucson.

Dry and warm weather is expected through the weekend with periods of passing high clouds and afternoon breezes.

A stronger, colder weather system will move in by the middle of next week which could bring wind, colder temperatures, and the next chance for rain to southeast Arizona.

April Madison

