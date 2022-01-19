Watch
Seasonably cool weather returns to southern Arizona

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 21:02:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A typical January weather pattern is going to stay with us through the next 7 to 10 days.

High temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the week and cooling into the lower 60s by the weekend.

Overnight lows will be quite chilly with morning temperatures dipping back into the upper 30s by the weekend.

Friday night, another low pressure system will swing in from the north and bring another chance of light snow to the mountains east and northeast of Tucson.

Most of us will not see any rain or snow over the next week or so, but we will be feeling a winter chill.

Better get those winter clothes back out and ready to wear!

Cuyler Diggs

