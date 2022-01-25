Watch
Seasonable weather continues across southern Arizona through the end of the week

Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 21:30:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A northerly flow over southern Arizona will keep our temperatures slightly below average through the end of the week and that means we've got some more chilly mornings on the way.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s until we get to the weekend.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid-60s through the end of the week, but we do have some warmer air on the way.

This weekend, highs will climb into the lower 70s and overnight lows will climb back into the lower 40s.

Dry weather is expected to continue into the beginning of next week.

Keep those winter coats handy for when the sun goes down!

Cuyler Diggs

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

