Seasonable temperatures with slight chances for showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As fall starts to come into full swing, this week will have average temperatures for this time of year. Today, Tucson will see a high of 93° and by Thursday, we'll dip into the high 80s. Sierra Vista will start the week off at 79° and remain in the 70s throughout the week.

Moisture will remain in the air and coupled with the low pressure trough, chances for rain will increase next weekend. Today, the showers will be mainly over the eastern mountains.

