Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Seasonable temperatures with slight chances for showers

Posted at 10:48 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 01:48:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — As fall starts to come into full swing, this week will have average temperatures for this time of year. Today, Tucson will see a high of 93° and by Thursday, we'll dip into the high 80s. Sierra Vista will start the week off at 79° and remain in the 70s throughout the week.

Moisture will remain in the air and coupled with the low pressure trough, chances for rain will increase next weekend. Today, the showers will be mainly over the eastern mountains.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018