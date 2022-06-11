Watch
Scorching hot temperatures return for the weekend as highs likely reach record levels

Posted at 7:18 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 22:18:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through the weekend as high temperatures approach record levels.

In Tucson, we'll see highs around 110° with some locations approaching 115° in the deserts west of Tucson.

Just enough moisture will remain over southeastern Arizona to bring some more isolated thunderstorms to the region.

Most thunderstorms will occur south and east of Tucson, but a better chance of rain arrives late next week as more moisture arrives from the south.

Have a great weekend and play it extra safe with this extreme heat!

Cuyler Diggs

