Scattered storms today, but less active for the weekend

Monsoon takes a break late in the week
Monsoon taking a slight break to end the week
Posted at 5:03 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 08:04:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Scattered showers and storms, mainly over the mountains today.

Partly cloudy skies to start the day, then we could see a few mountain storms move into the valleys this afternoon and evening.

The monsoon pattern shifts a bit starting Friday, bringing decreasing storm chances through early next week.

Near or slightly below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with a bit of a warm up expected early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

