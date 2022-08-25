Scattered storms today, but less active for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and storms, mainly over the mountains today.
Partly cloudy skies to start the day, then we could see a few mountain storms move into the valleys this afternoon and evening.
The monsoon pattern shifts a bit starting Friday, bringing decreasing storm chances through early next week.
Near or slightly below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with a bit of a warm up expected early next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
