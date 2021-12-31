Watch
Scattered showers will continue today through early Saturday, with significant mountain snow and many Winter Weather advisories

Winter Storm Warning
Posted at 6:17 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 08:23:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2021 weather is going out with a bang!

Steady showers today into Saturday will bring scattered widespread valley rain, a rumble or two of thunder, and mountain snow through early Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory above 7,000 feet is in effect tonight through 11 AM Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time above 6,500 feet, with up to 24" of snow above 8,000 feet.

Sunday morning could be the coldest of the season, with a Freeze and Hard Freeze Watch for Tucson and parts of Pinal county. Lows expected to drop to the mid to upper 20s.

Dry weather and a warming trend next week.

April Madison

