TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain present in southern Arizona for much of the afternoon and early evening hours.

There have been a number of flood advisories in place, including the burn scar area from the Contreras Fire near Kitt Peak.

Many of the storms today are towards the west and closer to the border.

We have a chance for more storms across the region tomorrow.

