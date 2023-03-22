Scattered showers and gusty winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see scattered showers, off and on, through the afternoon and exiting by tonight.

Expect strong and gusty southwest winds, along with much cooler temps to end the week.

A Wind Advisory is still in effect for parts of northern and southeast Arizona, including much of Cochise county, until 5 PM.

The storm causing this weather will move out of the region Thursday.

Friday through the weekend should be dry however temperatures are expected to remain below normal for

late March.

Meteorologist April Madison

