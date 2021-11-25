Watch
Scattered morning showers for Turkey Day

KGUN9
Posted at 6:48 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 08:48:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than normal temperatures for Turkey day with a slight chance of showers this morning.

Showers should remain scattered and mostly south and east of Tucson through the morning hours. Gradual clearing later today.

Enjoy the cooler day in the 60s with some afternoon breezes. We warm up into the upper 70s by the end of the weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Brian Brennan

