TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing chances for heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds as we head into the weekend.

Mostly clear to start the day, then a 30 to 40% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms today and Saturday.

This low pressure system will start to exit by early next week, with temps remaining near or below average

for early October.

Meteorologist April Madison

