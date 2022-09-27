Scattered afternoon and evening storms continue through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slight storm risks hang on through Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a few degrees of cooling. The best chance for rain will be mainly south and west of Tucson, with breezy outflow winds bringing a slim 10% chance of showers and storms to Tucson.

Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected across parts of southern

Arizona through Friday.

Temperatures slide back a few degrees by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

