Scattered afternoon and evening storms continue through Friday

Rain chances hold on
Afternoon and evening storms through the end of the work week
Posted at 5:14 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 08:14:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Slight storm risks hang on through Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a few degrees of cooling. The best chance for rain will be mainly south and west of Tucson, with breezy outflow winds bringing a slim 10% chance of showers and storms to Tucson.

Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected across parts of southern
Arizona through Friday.

Temperatures slide back a few degrees by the end of the week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

