TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warmer week ahead!

Afternoon highs will warm to near 80° today, then near 90° by Tuesday.

Dry weather through the week, with high temperatures staying well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A weather system will pass to our north Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and cooler air again on Thursday.

Temperatures will then warm up again Friday into Saturday.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS