TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March comes in like a lamb!

Sunny, mild winds, and low 80s on this first day of March!

High pressure will push temperatures to well above average through Thursday, before a series of systems dig into the Great Basin and bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures late in the week.

Highs will drop nearly 20 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday, but most of the showers will stay north of our area.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS