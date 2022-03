TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warm up begins again!

Slightly above normal high temperatures return today, then more warming on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Expect a chance of showers Sunday into early Monday, with the best chances north and east of Tucson.

Strong breezes will also return on Sunday, along with cooler temps through Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS