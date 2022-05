TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roller coaster highs and more strong winds.

We will see an uptick in winds today along with some increasing clouds.

Highs today will be similar to Monday, dropping Wednesday, then back up to end the week.

An active weather pattern looks to begin late this weekend into early next week with decreasing temperatures once again, and periods of stronger winds possible.

April Madison

