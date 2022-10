TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier and warmer air moves in.

Mostly sunny with a little mountain build up possible later today, especially northeast of Tucson.

Otherwise, this drying trend will continue the rest of the work week then a chance of showers and storms this weekend into early next week.

Highs will be near average today. several degrees above average Thursday and Friday, then cooling again over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

