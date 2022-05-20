Red Flag Warnings go back into effect as gusty wind and low humidity to create more critical wildfire conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty wind and low humidity will combine to create critical wildfire conditions across much of the Southwest as we bring the week to a close.

Friday, Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for most of the day for all of eastern and southeastern Arizona where wind may gust as high as 40 mph.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s through the weekend, but high pressure will strengthen and allow the heat to climb as we go into next week.

By the middle of next week, highs will climb back into the low 100s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

For now, let's all do our part to be extra cautious concerning the wildfire danger and blowing dust over the next couple of days.

Cuyler Diggs

