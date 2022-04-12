Red Flag Warnings continue as gusty wind combines with low humidity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large low pressure system is passing to our north and will continue to bring dry, windy weather to southern Arizona.

Along with the wind, critical wildfire conditions will remain with us going into the middle of the week.

Much cooler air will arrive and high temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 40s until warmer air returns.

By the end of the week, highs will climb back into the 80s and remain at those levels through Easter weekend.

Until then, be safe with the strong wind and critical wildfire conditions.

Cuyler Diggs

