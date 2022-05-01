Red Flag Warning in place till 8 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Red Flag Warning is currently in place across southern Arizona and is set to expire at 8 PM.

The warning comes as strong winds combine with dry conditions across the region.

Temperatures were above average on Sunday and that trend will continue into the week as warm air continues to move through our area.

