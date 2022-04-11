Red Flag Warning continues into Monday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather service issued a Red Flag Warning that started Sunday at noon and will go through Monday at 7 PM.

This warning comes as southern Arizona experiences gusty winds across most of the region. Sustained wind speeds will range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The National Weather has also issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for areas east of Tucson along I-10. Visibility will be a quarter of a mile at times.

The winds will die down in the middle of the week and then cooler temperatures will be around briefly before another warm up returns for the weekend.

