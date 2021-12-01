Record warm temperatures to start December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cloudier skies did not hold our temperatures back at all. The Tucson airport hit a high temperature of 85 degrees today. That is one degree warmer than the previous record set back in 1926. It also ties the all time December record. Only 4 other dates since 1894 have hit that number in December.

The weak disturbance moving through our area could possibly squeeze out a sprinkle or two near the international border today or tomorrow.

That will also cool us down slightly for the weekend, but temps will remain above normal.

A system from the north drops down for some winds and another batch of slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday. This could bring us closer to normal for the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

