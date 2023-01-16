Watch Now
Rain, snow and wind arrive for Southern Arizona

Forecast 1.15.23
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing valley rain and mountain snow as we close out the weekend, with strong winds on tap for Sunday as well. Temperatures have dropped 10-15 degrees across Southern Arizona since Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until late Tuesday night.

This unstable pattern will continue through Tuesday, with most valley locations seeing up to an inch of rain. Mountain areas above 8,000 feet could see between 1-2 feet of snow over the next few days.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side for the rest of this week, with overnight lows Wednesday-Friday flirting with the freezing mark across Southern Arizona. Temperatures may drop even more next weekend.

