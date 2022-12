TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wet weather is moving out and will give way to some sunshine for southern Arizona.

A couple of low pressure systems will brush Arizona through the end of the week, but they will have little impact on our weather.

Some occasional clouds, breezy conditions and typically cool temperatures will be the rule for the next several days.

The rain was welcome and nice, but it'll be nice to see some sunshine this week!

