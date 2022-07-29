Rain likely and flooding possible heading into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our busy week of monsoon showers and thunderstorms is set to stick with us through the weekend.

Today we're expecting storms chances to increase after the morning hours, with heavy downpours and flash flooding possible. A Flood Watch is in place until 11 p.m. across most of Pima County and all of Cochise County.

Highs will stay cooler than average for this time of year, generally topping out in the mid-90s.

Saturday and Sunday we're expecting a similar day, with a good chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across Pima County and the Tucson metro area.

