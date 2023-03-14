Watch Now
Rain, dust, and wind gusts ahead

Posted at 5:01 AM, Mar 14, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will peak Tuesday reaching near 80 with minimal wind gusts in the afternoon.

A weather system will impact southern Arizona Wednesday into Thursday. This system will bring increasing clouds with a chance of showers, gusty winds and cooler temperatures by mid-week.

Clearing by Friday but a few smaller systems will keep a slight chance of showers this weekend into early next week.

