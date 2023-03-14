Rain, dust, and wind gusts ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will peak Tuesday reaching near 80 with minimal wind gusts in the afternoon.
A weather system will impact southern Arizona Wednesday into Thursday. This system will bring increasing clouds with a chance of showers, gusty winds and cooler temperatures by mid-week.
Clearing by Friday but a few smaller systems will keep a slight chance of showers this weekend into early next week.
