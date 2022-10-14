Watch Now
Rain chances to rise, temps to drop this weekend

Chances for rain return this weekend across Southern Arizona
Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 20:48:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Southern Arizona is seeing calm, dry conditions with warm daytime highs reaching the low 90s around Tucson. Overnight lows are staying in the 60s for the metro area.

On Friday, we're expecting the pattern to continue with highs in the low 90s, light winds and partly cloudy skies.

This weekend we'll likely see a change, with a round of moisture coming midday Saturday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend along with a cooldown, as daytime highs dip into the 80s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

