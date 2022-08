TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier flow has developed across southern Arizona.

As a result, we will see only slight showers and thunderstorm chances lingering on Sunday, then more drier and hotter conditions next week.

Highs will warm back to the triple-digits by Monday, then peaking by the middle of the week.

A slight shift in our high pressure could bring back a little more moisture by the end of the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

