Rain and snow showers arrive in southern Arizona

Winter weather warnings
Rain and snow showers arrive in Arizona
Posted at 5:45 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 08:29:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and snow showers will last through late morning or early afternoon.

A second impulse will occur late afternoon and evening, and continue through late tonight.
We could have a break of several hours in between.

Temps will drop to the 40s today, with lows dropping to the 30s, then 20s Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Snow levels will start around 7,000', then drop through tonight. We'll see 1-3" above 4,000', 3-8" between 5,000' and 6,000', and 8-16" above 6,000'.

A Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory, are in effect until 5 AM Tuesday.  
A widespread freeze or hard freeze including Tucson and most lower desert locations is expected Tuesday night. Temperatures will remain well below average through the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

