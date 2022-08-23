Quieter monsoon Monday before chances pick up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing monsoon activity once again across Southern Arizona, though with less coverage and less of a chance of heavy rain than we saw last week and into the weekend.

That being said, scattered thunderstorms with occasionally heavy rain are possible across our region Monday evening.

On Tuesday, we are expecting slightly more monsoon coverage, with most shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon hours. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s this week, just around or slightly cooler than average.

