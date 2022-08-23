Watch Now
Quieter monsoon Monday before chances pick up

Chances for showers and thunderstorms pick up Tuesday and Wednesday
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 20:45:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We're seeing monsoon activity once again across Southern Arizona, though with less coverage and less of a chance of heavy rain than we saw last week and into the weekend.

That being said, scattered thunderstorms with occasionally heavy rain are possible across our region Monday evening.

On Tuesday, we are expecting slightly more monsoon coverage, with most shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon hours. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s this week, just around or slightly cooler than average.

