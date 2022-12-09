Watch Now
Quiet Friday ushers in warmer weekend

Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 19:40:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing mostly tranquil weather across Southern Arizona, with passing high clouds and calm winds expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will hover around average for early December, in the mid-60s.

On Saturday we begin a warming trend with temperatures rising above average, into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will turn gusty toward the latter half of the weekend as well as a new storm system approaches.

Valley rain and mountain snow chances move into the area late Sunday night and into early Monday morning--along with much cooler temperatures. Highs will dive down into the 50s early next week, with lows near freezing.

