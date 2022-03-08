Watch
Quiet and cooler than normal weather through Wednesday, then strong winds and rain chances Thursday.

Quiet weather for now
Staying cool with strong winds returning to the forecast
Posted at 5:35 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 08:13:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grab the jacket!

Cool mornings will continue, with highs staying 7-10° below average for most of the week.

Quiet weather is expected through Wednesday before a passing weather system will bring increased winds and shower chances as well as cooler temperatures Thursday into Friday.

Thursday will be the strongest wind day, with gusts between 35-40 mph.

High pressure this weekend into early next week will allow temperatures to rapidly warm back up to near or above seasonal norms.

April Madison

