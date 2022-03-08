Quiet and cooler than normal weather through Wednesday, then strong winds and rain chances Thursday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grab the jacket!

Cool mornings will continue, with highs staying 7-10° below average for most of the week.

Quiet weather is expected through Wednesday before a passing weather system will bring increased winds and shower chances as well as cooler temperatures Thursday into Friday.

Thursday will be the strongest wind day, with gusts between 35-40 mph.

High pressure this weekend into early next week will allow temperatures to rapidly warm back up to near or above seasonal norms.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

