Prepare for sub-freezing temperatures to arrive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of weather systems will continue to bring reinforcing blasts of cold air across southern Arizona through the beginning of next week.
We won't see a great chance of rain or snow, but sub-freezing temperatures will be a concern.
A Freeze Watch has already been posted for Tucson and vicinity for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Overnight lows are expected to fall to around 30° early Thursday morning and lows in the upper 20s are expected for the weekend.
Take action now to protect pipes and plants against sub-freezing temperature along with making sure pets and people have access to adequate heat.
Cuyler Diggs
