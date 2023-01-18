Prepare for sub-freezing temperatures to arrive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of weather systems will continue to bring reinforcing blasts of cold air across southern Arizona through the beginning of next week.

We won't see a great chance of rain or snow, but sub-freezing temperatures will be a concern.

A Freeze Watch has already been posted for Tucson and vicinity for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Overnight lows are expected to fall to around 30­° early Thursday morning and lows in the upper 20s are expected for the weekend.

Take action now to protect pipes and plants against sub-freezing temperature along with making sure pets and people have access to adequate heat.

Cuyler Diggs

