Prepare for excessive heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warning in effect Wednesday morning through Friday evening.
Temperatures will be up around 105 at the Tucson airport the next few days with some spots north and west hitting between 105-112 degrees.
The weekend and especially next work week are looking cooler and wetter.
