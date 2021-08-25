Prepare for excessive heat

Watch
Wednesday through Friday will bring the heat before monsoon gets going again.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 21:53:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warning in effect Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

Temperatures will be up around 105 at the Tucson airport the next few days with some spots north and west hitting between 105-112 degrees.

The weekend and especially next work week are looking cooler and wetter.

