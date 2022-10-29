Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Pleasant weekend to close out October!

We're expecting a breezy weekend across Southern Arizona.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 20:46:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting a very nice weekend ahead, as winds calm down and temperatures warm slightly. Tonight we'll see calm conditions with lows dropping into the 40s around the Tucson area. To the south and east, we'll flirt with freezing temperatures early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, we're expecting highs near the 80 degree mark in Tucson and the low 70s across Cochise County, with mostly sunny skies.

Our pleasant pattern carries us through Halloween and into next week, before a system brings cooler temperatures, stronger winds and rain chances by next Wednesday or Thursday.

——

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018