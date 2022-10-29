Pleasant weekend to close out October!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting a very nice weekend ahead, as winds calm down and temperatures warm slightly. Tonight we'll see calm conditions with lows dropping into the 40s around the Tucson area. To the south and east, we'll flirt with freezing temperatures early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, we're expecting highs near the 80 degree mark in Tucson and the low 70s across Cochise County, with mostly sunny skies.

Our pleasant pattern carries us through Halloween and into next week, before a system brings cooler temperatures, stronger winds and rain chances by next Wednesday or Thursday.

