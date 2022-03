TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is building over our area. This will mean pleasant weather this weekend.

Temperatures will rise another ten degrees by Tuesday afternoon into the upper 80s.

We'll have some gusty winds at times especially Wednesday. Computer models hinting we cool back into the low 70s after next weekend.

Have a great weekend,

Brian Brennan

