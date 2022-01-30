Pleasant weather this weekend in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday will start cloudy, but the sun comes out and high temperatures reach upper 60s in Tucson. 68 is the average high temperature this time of year.

The clouds are thanks to a system which may bring some showers to the mountains north and east of Phoenix Sunday.

Highs stick to around normal or just above the next few days.

Then a system drops down for a very slight chance of showers in Tucson Wednesday. Cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the mid to low-60s for the rest of the week. The nights will be chilly too with lows in the mid-30s.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

