Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Overnight lows continue to drop below freezing

items.[0].videoTitle
Overnight lows continue to drop below freezing
Posted at 7:38 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 21:38:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bitter cold air remains over southern Arizona and overnight temperatures will continue to drop below freezing.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of the area, including Tucson.

Morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s with some teens in the higher elevations to the east and southeast of Tucson.

After a windy Friday, the weekend will arrive with much nicer weather.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

By the middle of next week, highs in the lower 70s will return with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

For now, do what you can to stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018