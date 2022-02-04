Overnight lows continue to drop below freezing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bitter cold air remains over southern Arizona and overnight temperatures will continue to drop below freezing.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of the area, including Tucson.

Morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s with some teens in the higher elevations to the east and southeast of Tucson.

After a windy Friday, the weekend will arrive with much nicer weather.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

By the middle of next week, highs in the lower 70s will return with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

For now, do what you can to stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

