Our warming trend kicks into high gear for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warming trend continues as high pressure builds from the west.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s to finish the week, but the warming trend won't last long because another storm system is on the way.

By the end of the weekend, clouds and wind will increase as our next wave of changing weather arrives.

By Tuesday, high temperatures will fall back into the 70s along with a chance of showers and a little bit of mountain snow.

A typical springtime roller coaster ride of weather!

Cuyler Diggs

