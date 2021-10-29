Watch
Our warming trend continues as we bring the week to a close

Posted at 5:37 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 20:37:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will climb even higher to bring the work and school week to a close.

High pressure will strengthen and allow temperatures to hover around 90° by Friday afternoon.

The warm air will stick around for Halloween weekend and make for some nice trick-or-treat weather on Sunday evening.

Highs will climb into the 80s through the weekend with lower 80s returning for the start of next week.

Other than a few high clouds and an occasional breeze, the weather will remain fairly quiet as we finish October and head into November.

Take advantage of the beautiful weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

