TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be gusty and much cooler than Sunday, with highs dropping 15-20° from yesterday.

Yesterday's high in Tucson was 80°, and today we will drop to around 60°.

This weather system skirting to our north will be dry for us, with only a slight chance for showers across Graham and Greenlee counties.

Temperatures will rebound during the week, with highs at or above normal levels Thursday into next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

